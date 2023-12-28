Man, 31, arrested following early hours disturbance in Falkirk area
Police were called out to deal with a disturbance at a premises in the Bainsford area earlier this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested and charged a 31-year old man with various offences including housebreaking and vandalism. The arrest came following reports of a disturbance in Carron Road in Falkirk at around 2am on Thursday, December 28.”
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and the man will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.