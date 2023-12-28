News you can trust since 1845
Man, 31, arrested following early hours disturbance in Falkirk area

Police were called out to deal with a disturbance at a premises in the Bainsford area earlier this morning.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested and charged a 31-year old man with various offences including housebreaking and vandalism. The arrest came following reports of a disturbance in Carron Road in Falkirk at around 2am on Thursday, December 28.”

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and the man will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.

