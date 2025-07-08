Man, 27, arrested following serious assault in Forth Valley area
Police have arrested a man in connection with a serious assault which occurred in the Forth Valley area at the weekend.
The 27-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday, July 5, in Balkerach Street, Doune and resulted in a man being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.
He was later discharged and the 27-year-old appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday after a report was sent to the procurator fiscal.