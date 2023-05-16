Man, 27, arrested and charged following Polmont vehicle theft and break in

The incident happened in Polmont on Saturday, January 21 and police were made aware of the theft of the vehicle and, later the same day, a group of people were

disturbed within a property nearby.

They made off and the stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered in Linlithgow.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the theft

A 27-year-old man has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and enquiries are ongoing.

PC Burns of Stirling Priority Crime Team said: “High value house break ins are not an exclusive or new crime trend. However, it is becoming an ever increasing threat to

our communities.

“Those responsible hold no boundaries and will travel far and wide to commit crime. We will continue to work with local and national partners to identify offenders and

disrupt their criminal activities in order to bring those involved to justice."