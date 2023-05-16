Man, 27, arrested and charged following Polmont vehicle theft and break in
Police have issued a warning to householders after a man was arrested and charged following a vehicle theft and house break-in.
The incident happened in Polmont on Saturday, January 21 and police were made aware of the theft of the vehicle and, later the same day, a group of people were
disturbed within a property nearby.
They made off and the stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered in Linlithgow.
A 27-year-old man has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and enquiries are ongoing.
PC Burns of Stirling Priority Crime Team said: “High value house break ins are not an exclusive or new crime trend. However, it is becoming an ever increasing threat to
our communities.
“Those responsible hold no boundaries and will travel far and wide to commit crime. We will continue to work with local and national partners to identify offenders and
disrupt their criminal activities in order to bring those involved to justice."
People can call 101 to report incidents.