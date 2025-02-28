Man, 27, arrested and charged following assault in the Grangemouth area

By James Trimble
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:48 BST

Police have arrested a man following a frightening incident in the Grangemouth area.

The incident was reported at the end of last year and now officers have arrested a suspect.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault with intent to rob in Grangemouth. The incident happened in the Bankhill Court area of the town on Thursday, December 5 last year.

“Enquiries are continuing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

