Man, 27, arrested and charged following assault in the Grangemouth area

Police have arrested a man following a frightening incident in the Grangemouth area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported at the end of last year and now officers have arrested a suspect.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault with intent to rob in Grangemouth. The incident happened in the Bankhill Court area of the town on Thursday, December 5 last year.

“Enquiries are continuing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”