Man, 27, arrested after police called to disturbance in Grangemouth street

Police were called out to a street to deal with a “man causing a disturbance” in a residential street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Compton Road area of Grangemouth around 5.55pm on Monday, October 27.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

Police confirmed a 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 28.

The 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a disturbance in a residential street (Picture: National World)

