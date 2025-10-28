Man, 27, arrested after police called to disturbance in Grangemouth street
Police were called out to a street to deal with a “man causing a disturbance” in a residential street.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Compton Road area of Grangemouth around 5.55pm on Monday, October 27.
“There were no reports of any injuries.”
Police confirmed a 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 28.