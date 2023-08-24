The man believed to be responsible for the assault made off and eye-witnesses described him as aged in his twenties. He was wearing dark, baggy clothing.Detective Sergeant Chris Scott said: “We are keen to trace the man who made off and I am asking anyone who saw what happened or knows who this man is to get in touch.“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3010 of Wednesday, August 23, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”