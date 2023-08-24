News you can trust since 1845
Man, 26, assaulted in Grangemouth as police appeal for witnesses

Police officers are appealing for information following a disturbance in Grangemouth town centre.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

The incident happened around 5.15pm yesterday, August 23 in La Porte Precinct, when a 26-year-old man was assaulted.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital and later released following treatment.

The man believed to be responsible for the assault made off and eye-witnesses described him as aged in his twenties. He was wearing dark, baggy clothing.Detective Sergeant Chris Scott said: “We are keen to trace the man who made off and I am asking anyone who saw what happened or knows who this man is to get in touch.“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3010 of Wednesday, August 23, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”