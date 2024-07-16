Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former SNP activist who sexually assaulted six young adults has been jailed for six years.

Cameron Downing was also convicted of physically assaulting two women following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old targeted his victims at addresses in the Falkirk, Edinburgh and Glasgow areas between Hogmanay in 2016 and April 2021.

Downing was also found guilty of a domestic abuse charge, which involved conduct spanning several months, where he threatened to falsely accuse a former partner of raping him.

Downing was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson/National World

He threatened to tell the man’s friends, family and employers before blackmailing the victim to be in a sexual relationship with him.

The abuser also repeatedly sent the victim threatening messages, demanded he provide his social media passwords and made threats to kill himself.

He subjected the victim to repeated sexual activity without his consent over the course of several months.

Today at the High Court in Edinburgh, Downing was imprisoned for six years with a further three years on licence.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite non-harassment order in respect of one of the complainers. And he will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes, said: “Cameron Downing is a dangerous individual whose predatory and manipulative behaviour has inflicted unimaginable trauma.

“It is thanks to the bravery and courage of his victims that this prosecution has been possible.

“I would urge any victim of a similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it and seek support.

“You will be listened to, and we will use every tool available to us in seeking justice.”