News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Man, 23, in critical condition after sustaining injuries in Forth Valley assault

A young man is said to be in a critical condition after he was assaulted in the Forth Valley area.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST

The incident happened in the Goosecroft Road area of Stirling at around 3.10am on Sunday, June 11.

A 23-year-old man injured following the assault was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector John Currie, of Stirling CID, said: “There were a number of people around at the time of this incident and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

Police are now looking for witnesses to come forward following the attackPolice are now looking for witnesses to come forward following the attack
Police are now looking for witnesses to come forward following the attack
Most Popular

“If you can assist with our investigation then please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0664 of Sunday, June 11 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”