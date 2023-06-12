Man, 23, in critical condition after sustaining injuries in Forth Valley assault

The incident happened in the Goosecroft Road area of Stirling at around 3.10am on Sunday, June 11.

A 23-year-old man injured following the assault was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Inspector John Currie, of Stirling CID, said: “There were a number of people around at the time of this incident and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

Police are now looking for witnesses to come forward following the attack