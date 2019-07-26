Man, 22, suffers serious injury after early-hours attack

A man suffered a serious head injury after he was attacked during an early hours argument in Linlithgow’s Preston Road on Sunday.

The 22-year-old victim and a woman in her 20’s were involved in a row with a group of around ten men and women near the junction with Preston Avenue at around 2.30am.

The male suspect is described as slim and 5ft 10ins tall.

Detective Constable Grant Ross said: “The victim is likely to be scarred as a result and we’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our investigation into this incident.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this, who was in the area at this time or who has information which could be connected to this, and has not yet spoken to officers, is urged to come forward.

“Likewise, local residents with private CCTV are asked to check this and contact police if they have captured anything which might be relevant.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0676 of July 21 2019, or reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.