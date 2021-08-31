Man, 22, arrested following attack on girls in Grangemouth

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning near the park’s pavilion as the girls were walking home and reportedly resulted in one of them sustaining facial injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a group of people being assaulted around 1.55am on Sunday, August 29, at Zetland Park Pavilion in Grangemouth.

“The 22-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.”

