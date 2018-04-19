Man (20) put on sex offender’s register for asking 14 and 15-year-old girls for a threesome

A sex pest rode his bike up behind two teenage girls – aged 14 and 15 – waited until they were under a bridge and asked them if they wanted a threesome.

Jordan Bunce (20) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court today after being convicted of conducting himself in a disorderly manner by making sexually suggestive comments to the two girls at Old Redding Road, Laurieston, on May 26 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston found the offence contained a significant sexual element, which Bunce’s defence solicitor Martin Morrow argued against.

Mr Morrow said: “For all I know the people involved may have looked 19 or 20 or they may have looked 14 and 15. No one was wearing a sign saying they were 15.”

Sheriff Livingston said it did not matter if the girls were 14, 15 or 20 – it was a sexually suggestive remark.

He added: “The accused was cycling behind them and then makes a comment as the two female witnesses are walking under a bridge. This is a comment about them engaging in a threesome.”

“It was a crass comment – it was a crass thing to say,” admitted Mr Morrow.

The case was adjourned until May 10 to allow a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be taken Bunce, 115 Lomond Drive, Langlees, was remanded in custody until that date and placed on the sex offender’s register.