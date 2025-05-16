Man, 18, arrested following car theft incidents across the central belt including Falkirk

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a series of car thefts and attempted car thefts across the Central Belt.

The incidents took place in Falkirk, West Calder, Whitburn, Edinburgh and Harthill between Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court in relation to the incidents on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine, from West Calder Police Station, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”