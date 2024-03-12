Mail mix up sees neighbour turn up to court appointment instead of Falkirk dangerous driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Thomson, 21, was supposed to attend the meeting after he had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving – driving at excessive speeds – on Callendar Road and Bellsmeadow Road, Falkirk on July 3 last year.

The charges stated he failed to negotiate five roundabouts.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday it was stated the social work letter was delivered to the wrong address and the person who received – a near neighbour of Thomson’s – actually turned up at the correct time and the right date – it just was not the right person.

Sentence was deferred until April 4 to allow Thomson, Flat 11, 44 McGowan Road, Falkirk, to attend the appointment he missed.