Madness in Maddiston: Spray attack leaves neighbours covered in red dye

An offender who sprayed red dye over her neighbours claimed she thought the self defence device was only going to sound a horn.

The red mist literally descended during an angry encounter between Ellie McNeill, 35, and her neighbours as she sprayed them in the face with a canister of red dye after a heated verbal exchange between them.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today, McNeill had pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly spraying dye on a man and a woman at an address in Sunnybrae Terrace, Maddiston, on April 10, 2021.

At a previous court appearance last July, it was stated there had been “neighbour issues” and complaints of anti-social behaviour in the run up to the incident.

McNeill appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

At the time the court heard from Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, who said: "The complainers had visitors and were seeing them off when the accused was seen

getting out of her car just outside the house. She got out of her car just as the complainers’ visitors were getting into their vehicle.

"The accused started to shout ‘problem, problem’ and was told by the complainer there was no problem. There was then some kind of verbal exchange between the accused and the complainers’ visitors.

"The accused then ran towards their vehicle. She was holding a canister in her hand and raised it up and pointed it at the complainer, spraying them with it – one of them stumbled backwards and hit her head on a door frame.

"They initially thought it was water she was spraying but then realised it was red dye. The accused went back to her own house. Another family member saw the red dye on the face and hands of the complainers and initially thought it was blood.

"They went to bang on the accused’s door and the accused called the police. By this time it was established it was dye and not blood covering the faces and arms of the complainers.

“The accused was spoken to by police. The complainer who fell had knocked the back of her head and said her skin was itching from the dye, which was removed using alcohol wipes.”

On that occasion last year Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on McNeill for six months for her to be of good behaviour in that time and he also asked for

supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

At today’s court it was stated McNeill, who had been of good behaviour over the six month period, thought the self defence canister she was holding would only sound

a horn and did not realise it would instead release a red spray.

It was stated in the intervening months she had saved up £200 to help her pay compensation.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This incident happened some time ago now and you have been of good behaviour. This was a very unpleasant incident and I understand

you have significant difficulties which give a background to why you behaved the way you did.”