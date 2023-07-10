Madness in Maddiston: Spray attack leaves neighbours covered in red dye

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ellie McNeill, 35, had pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly spraying dye on a man and a woman at an address in Sunnybrae Terrace, Maddiston, on April 10, 2021.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said there had been “neighbour issues” and complaints of anti-social behaviour in the run up to the incident.

She added: "The complainers had visitors and were seeing them off when the accused was seen getting out of her car just outside the house. She got out of her car just as the complainers’ visitors were getting into their vehicle.

McNeill appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"The accused started to shout ‘problem, problem’ and was told by the complainer there was no problem. There was then some kind of verbal exchange between the accused and the complainers’ visitors.

"The accused then ran towards their vehicle. She was holding a canister in her hand and raised it up and pointed it at the complainer, spraying them with it – one of them stumbled backwards and hit her head on a door frame.

"They initially thought it was water she was spraying but then realised it was red dye. The accused went back to her own house. Another family member saw the red dye on the face and hands of the complainers and initially thought it was blood.

"They went to bang on the accused’s door and the accused called the police. By this time it was established it was dye and not blood covering the faces and arms of the complainers.

“The accused was spoken to by police. The complainer who fell had knocked the back of her head and said her skin was itching from the dye, which was removed using alcohol wipes.”