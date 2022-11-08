Maddiston speeder pulled over and caught carrying cannabis and £750 in cash denied being a supplier

After Shujahat Ali, 30, was found with £750 of cash on him and a large quantity of cannabis in his car he initially told police officers the drugs were for his own personal use and later claimed the cash came from an injury settlement.

However, appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ali had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug herbal cannabis in Farm Street, Bainsford, on February 27.

He also admitted speeding – doing 51mph in a 30mph zone – on Newcarron Road, Carron on the same date.

Ali was concerned in the supply of herbal cannabis

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “Police officers were at the scene doing routine speed checks. Thereafter they stopped a vehicle and spoke to the accused. They could detect a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

"They carried out a search and found £750 in cash on the accused’s person. A search of the vehicle was also carried out and various items – including a grinder – as well as 85.6 grams of herbal cannabis.

"The accused told police ‘this is all for personal use, it’s not intended for sale or supply – the reason for such a large quantity is it saves me a large amount of money’.”

The court heard Ali was involved in social supply, not commercial supply of drugs.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He was passing it on to his friends. There has been an almost eight year gap in his offending. He was using cannabis at the time of this offence and has now sought to address that.

"The money he had was from an injury claim.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Ali, 31 Stanley Gardens, Maddiston, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months. He also placed four penalty points on his driving licence and fined him £135 to be paid in full within two months.