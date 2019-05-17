Maddiston sexual assault: teen arrested in connection with attack on girl, 16

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Maddiston.

The 17-year-old boy is expected to appear in court today in connection with the incident, which took place near the village’s Main Road on Wednesday night.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old female.

“He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, May 17.”