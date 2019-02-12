Maddiston Post Office raid: Police release description of suspects

A police search is under way to trace two men following a break-in at Maddiston Post Office.

The suspects made an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from the convenience store in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shutters were damaged during the break-in at Maddiston Post Office. Picture: Michael Gillen

However, the duo did make off with cash tills containing between £300 and £400

The men smashed shutters to gain entry into the Main Road shop at around 3.45am, when an alarm was activated.

Both suspects were seen wearing dark puffer jackets and baseball caps and are over 6ft.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact police on 101.