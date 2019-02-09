Maddiston Post Office hit by early-hours raid

The Post Office in Main Road, Maddiston, was targeted by a break-in some time before 4am this morning, police have confirmed.

An eyewitness says numerous police vehicles were at the scene, and police say investigations in the area are continuing.

It’s understood the Post Office is currently closed, but the shop which forms part of the same premises remains open.

However it isn’t yet known how much damage was caused or whether cash or goods were stolen.

Police say they are unable to provide any further information at the moment.