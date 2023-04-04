News you can trust since 1845
Maddiston offender hurls 'religiously offensive' abuse at police officers who gave him a lift

Drugged up on prescription medication and alcohol an offender turned nasty and verbally attacked the police officers who were trying to give him a lift to his friend’s house.

By Court Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

Steven Hunter, 35, was shouting and swearing outside his parents home when police arrived to try and calm the situation. He accepted a lift from them to a friend’s home, but his anger returned and this time he directed at the officers.

Hunter appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering religiously offensive remarks – at an address in Forgie Crescent, Maddiston, on February 12.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Shortly after midnight police received a call to attend at the address due to a report of a male acting in a disorderly manner. They saw the accused outside the address shouting at someone inside.

Hunter turned his anger on police officers even though they had offered him a liftHunter turned his anger on police officers even though they had offered him a lift
"Police approached him and he began shouting and swearing. He was warned about his behaviour. He agreed to attend a friend’s house with police facilitating his transport.

"However, he became aggressive again.”

After hurling some religiously offensive language at officers he later apologised, stating: “I’m sorry for my actions.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He had too much to drink and his ire was directed mostly at his parents before changing direction towards police.”

Mr Hutchison added it was the combination of alcohol and prescription medication which set the dad-of-three off on this occasion.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Hunter, of Maddiston, on a structured deferred sentence for six months and called for a review on June 29.