Maddiston offender choked and then bit his partner on the face during domestic

A Falkirk sheriff admitted she was “exceptionally concerned” about the danger a domestic offender, who choked and bit his partner, poses to women.

Scott Stirling, 29, not only grabbed his partner by the neck and restricted her breathing, he then followed her upstairs and bit her on the face.

Stirling appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted assaulting and injuring his partner at an address in Morrison Court, Maddison, on February 12.

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship since April 2023. It was 5pm and they were within her home address. An argument has broken out between the two parties.

"He has put his hands on her neck and began to squeeze. She did not lose consciousness, but was unable to breathe. She asked him let her go, which he did and she managed to make it upstairs and contacted her friend.

"Mr Stirling has then gone upstairs to where she is. He has then bit her to the right side of her face before leaving the property. She has then contacted police.”

The woman sustained a bite mark and swelling to her face.

It was stated Stirling and his partner were still in a relationship.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said the court was “exceptionally concerned” about the danger Stirling, 3 Rainhill Avenue, Maddiston, poses to women.