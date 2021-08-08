Maddiston offender attacked police after argument with her partner

Nicola Long (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted the assault she committed on April 21 at an address in Dryburgh Avenue, Denny.

Sean Maher, procurator fiscal depute, said: “In the early hours the accused was drinking heavily and became argumentative with her partner. She then contacted police saying she was locked in the house.

"While waiting for them to arrive she attempted to take a quantity of pills and then began to struggle violently with police.”

Nicola Long attacked police officers when they arrived to deal with her call in Dryburgh Avenue, Denny

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said Long had “far too much to drink” and her partner had become upset at the way she was talking.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Long, 8 Simpson Drive, Maddiston, on a supervised community payback order for a period of 12 months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.