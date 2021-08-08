Maddiston offender attacked police after argument with her partner
A woman called police stating she had been locked in her house and then attacked officers when they arrived to deal with the matter.
Nicola Long (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted the assault she committed on April 21 at an address in Dryburgh Avenue, Denny.
Sean Maher, procurator fiscal depute, said: “In the early hours the accused was drinking heavily and became argumentative with her partner. She then contacted police saying she was locked in the house.
"While waiting for them to arrive she attempted to take a quantity of pills and then began to struggle violently with police.”
Defence solicitor William McIntyre said Long had “far too much to drink” and her partner had become upset at the way she was talking.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Long, 8 Simpson Drive, Maddiston, on a supervised community payback order for a period of 12 months.