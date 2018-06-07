Maddiston man produced and dealt cannabis from home

A 27-year-old man admitted producing and then dealing the Class B drug cannabis from his Maddiston home.

Christopher Hamilton, 17 Windsor Crescent, Maddiston, committed the cultivation and selling offences between October 1, 2017 and April 5, 2018.

He also admitted possessing cClass A drug cocaine on April 5.

Hamilton failed to turn up for criminal justice social work appointments on two occasions – stating he had temporarily moved from his address so he did not receive notice of the appointment dates.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You had two opportunities to turn up and you failed to do so.”

He remanded Hamilton in custody until June 21 so a report could be obtained.