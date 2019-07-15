Maddiston man dragged ex by hair and repeatedly shook her head during row

A man who repeatedly grabbed his ex-partner by the hair and shook her head during a row has narrowly avoided jail.

Ross Miller (23) lost his temper while visiting the woman’s home to see their ten-month-old daughter.

The 23-year-old, of 40 Abercairney Crescent, Maddiston, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting his ex, repeatedly threatening her with violence, seizing and dragging her by her hair and repeatedly shaking her to her injury on March 29 at a Falkirk property.

The court heard the situation escalated when the woman started running a bath for the child at 5.30pm.

Procurator fiscal depute Jamie Roy said: “The accused began to shout at the complainer and said that she was running a bath earlier than normal so he could spend less time with her.

“The complainer started to collect the accused’s clothing and the accused began shouting at her, screaming in her face ‘You can’t just do this to me’.

“She had been doing some washing for him. The complainer then picked up her daughter and sat her on the couch in the living room.

“The accused started walking towards the complainer. She felt intimidated, sat up and pushed the accused away from her.”

As the argument rumbled on, Miller was told to leave but refused and threatened to send “people” to her house. At that point, he grabbed the woman by the hair. She broke free and began throwing his clothes into the close.

While outside, Miller struck the woman’s back and again grabbed her by the hair, placing his foot in the doorway as she tried to close it before grabbing her hair for a third time and shaking her head. Eventually the victim got free and asked her mum via Facebook Messenger to call police, prompting Miller to leave.

His defence solicitor told the court Miller was “ashamed” of his conduct. He was ordered to complete 270 hours of unpaid work within nine months and will be supervised for two years.