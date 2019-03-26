Maddiston man brandished machete at garage workers

A Maddiston man who brandished a machete at garage staff was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

John Paul Reid (38) of Parkhall Drive in Maddiston admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause fear and alarm by entering the premises of JK Tyres, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth and brandishing a machete at staff members on February 20, 2019.

He further pleaded guilty to being in possession of the blade without reasonable excuse. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Reid felt “ashamed” of his actions.

Sheriff John Mundy said he regarded the offence as “a very serious matter” and ordered Reid to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within six months.