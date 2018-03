A 57-year-old man was caught driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Juozus Birskys committed the offence while driving in Maddiston Main Street.

Lithuanian Birskys, who required an interpreter at court, admitted the offence he committed on September 10 last year.

The court heard Birskys, 5 Parkhall Drive, Maddiston, had a number of health issues and rarely drank alcohol.

He was fined £500 to be paid back at £20 per fortnight and banned from driving for two years.