Maddiston drink driver hits ‘rock bottom’ after he is stopped by police twice in 20 days.

A motorist caught drink driving twice in the under three weeks was lucky to escape jail.

Alan Meikle (58) had never committed a driving offence in his life, but then he was stopped by officers on two occasions in quick succession.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Meikle had pled guilty to the offences he committed in Abercairney Crescent, Maddiston on August 15 and Cairneymouth Avenue, Maddiston on September 5.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “It was 10.05am and police officers on mobile patrol saw the accused’s vehicle strike the side of a kerb and break sharply. They signalled for the vehicle to stop and when they spoke to the accused the noticed the strong smell of alcohol.”

Meikle was just over the limit on that occasion giving a reading of 36 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes. The reading he gave on the next occasion – just 20 days later – was 79 microgrammes.

“It was 9.30am and police saw the accused’s vehicle turn without signalling and slow down as the police vehicle drove past. Again the accused smelled strongly of alcohol.” Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “This is a first offender aged 58 who has been married for 36 years. What on Earth has set him so far off the rails? This is rock bottom for him.”

The court heard events had made Meikle turn to alcohol in recent months.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I understand events can make people turn to alcohol, but not to then drive when taking alcohol.”

Meikle, 18 Hamilton Crescent, Maddiston, was banned from driving for 32 months and ordered to complete 160 hours unpaid work within six months.