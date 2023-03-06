Maddiston dealer claimed £1300 of cocaine was for weekend bender in log cabin

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Colin McGhee, 27, had pleaded guilty to being in possession of class A drug cocaine with intent to supply at his 13 Glendevon Drive, Maddiston home on October 16, 2020.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute said police carried out a search of the premises and found around 30 bags of white powder, along with £1110 in cash, a digital scale and tick lists.

The total value of the cocaine seized was £1300.

The procurator fiscal depute added: “He told police he wasn’t going out to supply it, he said ‘I was buying it for me to go away in the log cabin because I’ve got court next week and we are having a party – I have a heavy cocaine habit’.”

The court heard McGhee did accept there was an intent to supply on his part, but only to the friends who were joining him at the log cabin for the weekend.

It was stated McGhee had been living a chaotic lifestyle at the time of the offence and had now referred himself to an addiction support group.

The court heard he had recently taken over control of his family company.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed McGhee on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work within that time and attend addiction services.