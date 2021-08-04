Maddiston cleaner stole £7800 from cousin's Redding home

George Dunsmore, 50, 44 Simpson Drive, admitted stealing £7800 from a Redding property on March 3.

Last Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told the householder had taken £20 from an £8900 bundle within a bedroom drawer and left the double-digit sum for Dunsmore’s cleaning services on a kitchen counter before leaving to go to work.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “At this point, he left the door unlocked for the cleaner to gain entry, as per usual procedure on a Wednesday.

Cleaner George Dunsmore appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court after stealing £7800 from his cousin. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“At 6pm, the witness returned to the locus when he received a text message from the cleaner stating he hadn’t left £20 out.

“The witness checked the bedroom drawer in case he had left the £20 in there and noted the £8900 to be missing.

“On March 25, the witness called 101 to say he had spoken to the accused who had admitted to taking the money from him.

“At this time the accused had subsequently returned £1100 to the man.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “The £1100 was repaid because that’s what was left.

“He pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity. He’s five or six years out of trouble; the reason is there are no drugs and he’s effectively turned his life around.

“His family are disgusted at him for doing this and he had to work hard to keep the relationship going. He has a good relationship with his family and appears to have since lived a non-criminal life.”

Sentence was deferred until January 26, 2022 for Dunsmore to pay at least £100-per-month.

