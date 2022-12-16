Lamara Bell, 25, and John Yuill, 38, died after the car they were in crashed on the motorway near Stirling in July 2015.

They were left lying in their Renault Clio for three days before being discovered, despite police previously being alerted to the incident.

A member of the public called police to report the crashed car but no action was taken until another member of the public noticed the car three days later, heard Ms Bell pleading for help, and called the police again.When officers finally arrived, Mr Yuill was dead and Ms Bell was lying in the wreck with serious injuries and the mother of two died in hospital four days later.

A fatal accident inquiry is to take place next year regarding the deaths of John Yuill and Lamara Bell

The first preliminary hearing for the fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the case took place virtually from Stirling Sheriff Court today.

Lawyers representing witnesses, including the parents of the deceased, discussed proceedings and provisional dates for the full hearing to take place.

Lawyer Andrew Bergin appeared for Ms Bell’s mother Diane and told the court said he would focus on the collision itself and whether Lamara may have survived with prompt medical attention.

Solicitor Paul Kavanagh, for Gordon Yuill, father of John Yuill, added: "Preliminary investigations suggest John Yuill may have been alive for a lot longer than thought."

The FAI comes after the family of Ms Bell was awarded more than £1 million in damages from Police Scotland in a civil settlement last December.

Last September, the force was fined £100,000 at the High Court in Edinburgh after it pleaded guilty to health and safety failings which “materially contributed” to Ms Bell’s death. The court heard Ms Bell pleaded for help after being found and would probably have survived had this happened sooner. Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone apologised to the families following the court case.

A second preliminary hearing for the FAI was set for January 20 at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

A provisional date for the full hearing to start on April 3 next year was discussed, but lawyers asked for this to be confirmed at the next hearing.

Procurator fiscal Gavin Anderson said he expects the full hearing to last “a number of weeks”.