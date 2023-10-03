Scotland’s justice secretary and then chief constable were warned of “critical” staffing shortages at a police call centre three months before an incident which left a man dead and his girlfriend dying, a fatal accident heard today (Tuesday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police officer working overtime failed to log a call from a farmer reporting the Falkirk couple’s crashed car at the side of the M9 motorway after it left the road.

Now-retired senior officer Val Thomson said that her time between April 2013 and December 2014 as a divisional commander had included the closure of former control rooms such as Stirling and Glenrothes and the creation of a new virtualised system based at larger centres such as the one in Bilston Glen, Midlothian, where the 101 call from the farmer was received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Central Scotland Police control room at Stirling closed as part of the project, which followed the merging of Scotland's eight former police forces into Police Scotland.

The fatal accident inquiry regarding the deaths of John Yuill and Lamara Bell has entered its third week. Pic: Michael Gillen

Ms Thomson, 56, said that after being away for three months on a senior command course, she was promoted to assistant chief constable and took up her post on April 6, 2015.

She told the inquiry at Falkirk Sheriff Court into the deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill it was immediately clear to her that there were "insufficient staff numbers at the Bilston Glen centre to deal with the demand being received there" following the closure of the Stirling control room in January 2015 and Glenrothes in March 2015.

An analysis of the risk of resources not meeting demand was scored "very high".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that when she was away on her training course, her role in the project had been taken over by someone else, but despite this she had still received repeated phone calls from officers warning of problems at Bilston Glen.

She said: "The issues were there were insufficient staff to cover the extra work that had come from Stirling, and also there were problems with new staff not understanding the Bilston systems and trying to get everything to work well together."

She said that within days of her promotion, she was advised by a chief superintendent that Bilston Glen was "significantly struggling to meet demand" and that the situation was "critical and required immediate action to address the issue".

The chief superintendent, Alan Spiers, was authorised to set up a so-called Gold Group to "get a grip".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-ACC Thomson said she immediately informed Sir Stephen House, then the chief constable.

House, she said, "made it clear it was the single most important force priority" until the issue was resolved.

Over the following days she briefed all the board members of the Scottish Police Authority and the Scottish Justice Secretary, then Michael Matheson, who was also the MSP for the Falkirk West constituency where the tragic couple lived.

She said she provided them with a complete picture, including "quick time" measures put in place to address the problem, such as overtime and sharing of resources with the force's west of Scotland contact centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A briefing paper prepared for Mr House and Mr Matheson on April 23, 2015 warned: "Bilston Glen has struggled to meet the call demand with 'daily spike demands' causing members of the public to wait for unacceptable periods of time with increased instances of calls being dropped."

A meeting of the Gold Group the next day was told the main concern was the level of staff available to take calls between 8.30am and 10pm each day. Shifts were being varied and overtime was being used to "plug the gaps".

The group also discussed the mood of staff, and "their feeling that they were being constantly bombarded, feeling under pressure and undervalued".

The centre's resource management team were said to be "fire fighting" to ensure there were enough people on duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquiry has already heard that the police officer who took the farmer's 101 call at 11.29 hours on July 5, 2015, Sgt Brian Henry, was working an overtime shift. But he did not create an entry on the Storm command and control system in respect of the call.

This resulted in the area control rooms being unaware of the incident.

Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the scene three days later, after a second person reported seeing the crashed car.

John Yuill, 28, was already dead, and Lamara Bell, 25, had a significant head injury and was partially conscious and "writhing in pain".

She flown to hospital in Glasgow where she died on the morning of July 12.