The fatal accident inquiry regarding the deaths of John Yuill and Lamara Bell is expected to last six week. Pic: Michael Gillen

John Yuill, 28 and his partner Lamara Bell, 25, died after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling in 2015 as they drove home from a camping trip.

John Wilson, 53, of Stirling, gave evidence of the third day of the inquiry.

He told of phoning Police Scotland after spotting the car on July 5. But his call was not logged into the system, meaning action was not taken until three days later.

Mr Wilson told the hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court that he and his father had spotted the car from Pirnhall Road but could not see if anyone was inside.

He called 101 and reported it to the operator who said he would check if they knew about it.

Mr Wilson said: "I'm only trying to do my duty of care, being a member of the public. That's why I reported it."

Three days later, on July 8, Mr Wilson learned that the emergency services were at the scene.

He went back to look and saw a stretcher board being taken out of an air ambulance.

"My blood pressure was rising, my anger was starting to take over and I just wanted to remove myself from the scene. I had seen enough."

Later, he was asked by the solicitor representing the family of Miss Bell, Andrew Thomson KC: “Do you still have that anger?”

Mr Wilson responded: “Yes. I felt let down. It angers me that nothing had been done.”

He also told the hearing that he had called the police again on July 8 but was told by the 101 call handler that information could not be given out over the phone.

Mr Wilson said he was later visited by police officers who he gave statements to about the incident.

On Tuesday, Lamara Bell's brother, Liam Bell, 27, paid tribute to her.

Liam, who was on the camping trip but went to bed about 10pm, said: "She was an amazing sister. I spent every day with her. She was always happy. She was a brilliant mother."