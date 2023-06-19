Luck runs out for Falkirk chancer who wandered streets trying folks' doors

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jordan Donald, 28, had pleaded guilty to intent to commit theft at an address in Gartcows Road, Falkirk, on January 22, Adam Street, Falkirk, on February 7 and Bruce Street, Falkirk, on February 8.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.30pm and the witness was in his home. He went to the back door of the property and, upon opening it, he was face to face with the accused, who jumped quickly to the left and tried to hide between the garage and the back garden.

"The complainer asked the accused what he was doing. He didn’t reply and began to walk away. The complainer followed the accused down the driveway to the pavement, where he left the property and ran off.”

Donald appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

CCTV footage captured Donald entering the driveway and then trying the back door of the property to see if it was locked, before peering into the kitchen window.

On another occasion Donald was actually found inside the house.

"The witness and her daughter were within their home,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She saw a shadow going into the living room and she thought it must be her daughter. Then she saw the accused standing in the hallway.

"She shouted and swore and the accused has then left. Her purse had been in the kitchen and it was no longer there.”

Donald, who was described as being in the grip of a “ferocious heroin addiction” was said to wander the streets and try doors to see if they were locked, trying to get his hands on any items he can to fund his drug habit.

The court heard he had already been in custody for four months in relation to these offences.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “On a number of occasions you have been found in complainers’ addresses, which would be extremely upsetting for these homeowners.”

