Low speed pursuit: Tractor stopped on M9 near Falkirk by road traffic police

Police did not have to put the foot down to catch up to a motorist who was “ploughing” down the M9 in a tractor this week.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 15:35 GMT
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling road police stopped a tractor on the M9 south near to Falkirk. The top speed of this vehicle is only 26mph and it is prohibited from use on a motorway for obvious reasons.

"The driver has been reported and suitable advice given.”

According to road traffic legislation, agricultural vehicles – like tractors are not allowed to drive on every road in traffic. This is because the vehicle is simply not as fast as the other traffic and on some roads, this can lead to dangerous situations.

The tractor was stopped by police as it rumbled along the M9 near Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)The tractor was stopped by police as it rumbled along the M9 near Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)
Motorways must not be used by pedestrians, holders of provisional motorcycle or car licences, riders of motorcycles under 50cc, cyclists, horse riders, certain slow-moving vehicles, those carrying oversized loads – except by special permission – powered wheelchairs and mobility scooters and, of course, agricultural vehicles like tractors.