Low speed pursuit: Tractor stopped on M9 near Falkirk by road traffic police

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling road police stopped a tractor on the M9 south near to Falkirk. The top speed of this vehicle is only 26mph and it is prohibited from use on a motorway for obvious reasons.

"The driver has been reported and suitable advice given.”

According to road traffic legislation, agricultural vehicles – like tractors are not allowed to drive on every road in traffic. This is because the vehicle is simply not as fast as the other traffic and on some roads, this can lead to dangerous situations.

The tractor was stopped by police as it rumbled along the M9 near Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)

