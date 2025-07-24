Lorry overturns closing busy Falkirk area road

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:05 BST
Motorists are facing delays and diversions after an HGV overturned on a busy stretch of road in the Cadgers Brae area.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene on the A9 at the junction with Salmon Inn Road, close to the garden centre.

A lorry has overturned, lying on its side blocking the carriageway.

The A9 is closed between the junction and the Cadgers Brae roundabout with traffic being diverted up Salmon Inn Road towards Polmont.

Police have closed the road after an HGV overturned. (Picture: Submitted)

Police and ambulance are both in attendance. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

