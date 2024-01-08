Loo roll hidey hole: Polmont YOI prisoner had illegal item wrapped in toilet paper
The court heard prison officers carried out a search of Brand’s cell at the YOI after intelligence had revealed he may have illegal items within. They asked if he had anything he should not have in the cell and he told them no, he did not.
A search soon revealed otherwise, however, as officers discovered a prison issue phone wrapped in some toilet paper at the bottom of a headboard. The phone contained an unauthorised SIM card.
It was stated Brand, who hails from the Aberdeen area, felt isolated and used the phone to communicate with family and friends, not any “criminal organisations”.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Brand, 36 Dubford Grove, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, for six months to July 18 to await the outcome of a sheriff and jury trial in Aberdeen.