Loo roll hidey hole: Polmont YOI prisoner had illegal item wrapped in toilet paper

Tyler Brand, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possession of an unauthorised SIM care at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on February 21 last year.

The court heard prison officers carried out a search of Brand’s cell at the YOI after intelligence had revealed he may have illegal items within. They asked if he had anything he should not have in the cell and he told them no, he did not.

A search soon revealed otherwise, however, as officers discovered a prison issue phone wrapped in some toilet paper at the bottom of a headboard. The phone contained an unauthorised SIM card.

It was stated Brand, who hails from the Aberdeen area, felt isolated and used the phone to communicate with family and friends, not any “criminal organisations”.