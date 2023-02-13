Longcroft lout beaten bloody at party then mouthed off to police trying to help

Louis Sharpe, 30, shouted and swore at the officers, telling them it was their job to suffer such abuse and then told them they had no idea who they were dealing with before he damaged a wall inside the police station.

Sharpe appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers and failing to give details in Comely Place, Falkirk and then maliciously damaging a wall in Falkirk Police Station on October 23, 2021.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2.20am when police were called to the address. The accused had cuts to his face and blood stains on his jumper. When police asked him if he was injured he swore at them.

Sharpe threatened police officers who came to assist him

"They ask him for his name, date of birth and his address and he stated there was no law saying he had to provide his details, adding ‘I don’t have to giver you F all’. He was arrested and put in a police vehicle and began swearing at them at the top of his voice.

"Saying ‘you can’t be offended, that’s your job’. He then started screaming and kicking at the doors, saying ‘you have no idea who you’re dealing with – you’re the public, I can talk to you how I like’.”

The cost of the damage he caused to a wall in the police station was said to be £50 and when asked why he had done it, Sharpe responded “I only damaged it because I was unlawfully charged”.

Defence solicitor Murray Aikten said: “He was heavily intoxicated following a party, which resulted in a fight which he had come off worse in.“

Mr Aikten added Sharpe could not understand why police were asking him for his details when he had been the victim of an assault.