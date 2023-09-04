News you can trust since 1845
'Long-term disabled' Grangemouth offender punched and kicked man while he was on the ground

Despite being classed as “long term disabled” an offender managed to attack a man and repeatedly punch and kick him.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST

Steven Bryson, 50, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having been found guilty of assaulting a man in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on October 8, 2021.

The charges stated Bryson punched the man on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and then repeatedly punched and kicked him to the head and body to his injury.

The court heard drug addict Bryson was classed as “long term disabled” in relation to ligament trouble with his leg and he was also said to suffer from seizures.

Bryson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Bryson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Bryson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
He was said to accept the fact the jury found him guilty.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Bryson, 25 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the time.