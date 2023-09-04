'Long-term disabled' Grangemouth offender punched and kicked man while he was on the ground

Steven Bryson, 50, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having been found guilty of assaulting a man in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on October 8, 2021.

The charges stated Bryson punched the man on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and then repeatedly punched and kicked him to the head and body to his injury.

The court heard drug addict Bryson was classed as “long term disabled” in relation to ligament trouble with his leg and he was also said to suffer from seizures.

Bryson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Bryson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He was said to accept the fact the jury found him guilty.