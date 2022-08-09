London offender told to get bus up to Falkirk court

The court heard, despite his absence, there was a criminal justice social work report now available for Menzies, who now lives in London.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “Now we have the report we need to get him here. He is not here.”

“He never is,” said Sheriff Derek Livingston.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Menzies failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Mr Addison said: “He has to get here from London and is on Universal Credit.”

"He should take the bus, it’s not so expensive,” said Sheriff Livingston.