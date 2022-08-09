London offender told to get bus up to Falkirk court

James Menzies (44) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive of his ex-partner – accusing her of infidelity and showing her pornographic videos where he accused her of being in them – at an address in Millflats Street, Bainsford from April 4, 2019 to August 4, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 1:04 pm

The court heard, despite his absence, there was a criminal justice social work report now available for Menzies, who now lives in London.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “Now we have the report we need to get him here. He is not here.”

“He never is,” said Sheriff Derek Livingston.

Mr Addison said: “He has to get here from London and is on Universal Credit.”

"He should take the bus, it’s not so expensive,” said Sheriff Livingston.

He deferred sentence on Menzies, Flat 18, Block 20, Roffey Street, London, until August 18 for his personal appearance.