Lithuanian businessman caught cultivating cannabis crop in Grangemouth
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Laisvydas Belapetravicius, 33, had pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis at a property in Glenbervie Road, Grangemouth, on January 26 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 12.45am and police executed a drugs search warrant. On entry to the living room of the property they found a large tent which contained 18 cannabis plants.
"Further items were also found relating to cultivation, including an air filter, UV lights and a fan. The value of the drugs was estimated as being £1800.”
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Lithuanian Belapetravicius had been in the UK since 2020.
She added: "He has a business back in Lithuania and that does provide him with a good income of around 1000 to 3000 Euros per month. He was growing the cannabis for his own use.
"He accepts he should not have been doing that. All of the equipment for making the cannabis was taken by police officers. He does not anticipate that being returned to him and has no intention of starting doing this again.”
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This is an offence which by its nature requires planning and investment in the relevant equipment required for such an undertaking. I also note the number of plants recovered from your property."
She placed Belapetravicius, 39 Claret Road, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 185 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.