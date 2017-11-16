Lift home from Dunipace party ends in hospital

A group of teenagers ended their night out in hospital after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and hit a tree.

Connor Harper (19) picked his pals up from a party and then attempted to drive them home. Things took a turn for the worse, however, when the teen lost control of his vehicle.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Harper had already admitted dangerous driving on the route between Barnego Road and the A872 in Dunipace on October 9 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “It was 3.30am on an unclassified country road. The accused is in the car and the passengers tell him he is driving too fast, particularly when it comes to negotiating bends.

“They say this to him a number of times during the journey. He then loses control, drives onto a grass verge and hits a tree.”

The four passengers, all aged 19, sustained injuries due to the collision, with a couple of them having to spend over two weeks in hospital after fracturing their vertebra.

Mr McLachlan said: “The accused told police ‘I left my house today about 15 minutes ago, picked up my friends from party in Dunipace and was going to drop them off in Fallin. As I came down to the bottom of the road I touched the grass and the car slid a little – I braked and the car kept sliding and hit against a tree’.

“There is nothing that confirms the speed the accused was travelling at except the evidence of the witnesses.”

The court heard Harper got a call from his work colleague to give him a lift. When he arrived there were three others with him. He stated he was not speeding but admitted he should have gone around the corner slower than he did.

Harper, Croftfoot Farm, Denny, broke his foot in the collision and, as a result, lost his job at Burger King due to his lack of mobility.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell adjourned the case until November 30 for a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He warned: “Custody remains at the forefront of my mind in this case.”