'Life or death?': Grangemouth offender shows up uninvited in ex's bedroom at night

A domestic offender showed up drunk at his former partner’s home in the middle of the night and proceeded to terrify her.

She told police “she had never been so scared in her whole life” when Jason McNairn, 25, appeared in her bedroom uninvited.

At one stage he asked her “life or death?”.

Police attended and found him hiding under her bed.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McNairn had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his former partner and breaching his bail conditions not to have contact with her at an address in Moriston Court, Grangemouth on February 25.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “It was 11pm and the complainer checked the back door of her property was locked and secure. She left the window open slightly to let fresh air in and went to bed.

"She had her daughter asleep in the cot beside her when she was awoken to the accused shouting. The accused was stood within her bedroom. He was intoxicated and asked her if he was allowed to stay because he had no money, no electricity and was cold and hungry.

"She said no and said she did not want to see him, telling him about the bail conditions in place. She repeatedly asked him to leave. He began to grit his teeth and she was scared and fearful of him.”

McNairn then threatened to harm himself and told his former partner she was going to watch him do it, constantly telling her it was her fault he was acting in this manner.

At one stage he asked her “life or death?” and she became terrified by this.

"She later stated to police she had never been so scared in her whole life,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She repeatedly asked the accused to calm down. He then apologised and tried to cuddle her.

"Police received a report of a domestic incident between 1.30am and 2am. They attended at the address and saw the woman was visibly upset. She told them the accused was in the address and was upstairs.

"They found him hiding under the bed.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He has spent a month in custody for this – something he is not keen to repeat. He very much regrets what happened. The relationship is now at an end.”

Addressing McNairn, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It must have been really terrifying experience for your ex partner, to wake up in the middle of the night to find you in the property uninvited.

"It must have had a lasting impact on her.”

She noted McNairn, 206 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, was under bail condition not to approach the woman at the time and the fact he had now served the equivalent of a two-month prison sentence.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.