Lidl in Carron broken into twice in two days

A supermarket was broken into twice in the space of 48 hours as its front door was smashed in before bottles of booze were stolen from the premises.

Police received two separate reports of thefts from Lidl in Ronades Road, Carron between Saturday, April 21 and Monday, April 23.

Around 12 bottles of alcohol were taken during the break-ins.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “In the early hours of Saturday morning, between 4-5am, and in the early hours of Monday, at about 3am, entry was forced into Lidl on Ronades Road in Carron.

“The front glass door was smashed and around 12 bottles of alcohol were stolen.

“Police are following a positive line of inquiry but we would ask anyone passing the area at these times who may have seen something suspicious to contact us on 101.”