Liam Gallagher told DWP staff he would stab them after his loan was denied

When his demands for a crisis loan were not met Liam Gallagher threatened to stab DWP and then went on to menace employees at his doctor’s surgery.

Gallagher (20), 157 Wallace Street, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to making threatening phone calls to Job Centre Plus in Wellside Place, Falkirk and behaving in a threatening manner in Meeks Road, Falkirk on September 27.

Collette Fallon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2.20pm and the accused called the job centre in relation to an emergency crisis loan. When he was told he was not able to get the loan, he told the witness ‘you’re useless, I’m going to stab you and all your DWP colleagues’.

“The accused apologised to the witness for the comments he made. A short time later efforts were made to contact the accused on the phone, asking him what was wrong, but they struggled to hear what he was saying.

“He later went on to make threats stating he would stab someone if anyone gets in his way. He said he had a knife with him.”

Gallagher then appeared at the Meeks Road doctor’s surgery and staff took the decision not to allow him access.

“No direct threats had been made,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “But there were concerns about the accused. He was standing outside when the staff member went to lock the door.

“He made efforts to open the door. There was an open window in the reception area and the accused placed his head through it and shouted towards the reception area, demanding to be allowed access.

“He was asked to leave and said he would not leave until someone told him why he was not to be allowed access. He told police he was really sorry ‘the doctors asked me to go down, but the door was locked – I chapped the door and the window, but they ignored me.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Gallagher on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within four months.