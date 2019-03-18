Liam Gallagher smashed lock off door at Falkirk housing office

A teenager’s temper got the better of him at Link Housing’s office when he slammed a door with such force he split the wood and damaged the lock.

The broken door was just one of the incidents Liam Gallagher (19) was involved in – his anger issues also made life difficult for his mother.

Gallagher, 157 Wallace Street, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Wallace Street, Falkirk on June 26, 2018 and Braemar Drive, Falkirk, on July 15 last year.

He also admitted destroying property at Link Housing, Callendar Business Park, Falkirk on November 6, 2018.

Katie Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was noon and his mother met up with the accused and took him to the doctor. They then decided to go for a meal together. The accused became verbally abusive towards her and she decided to return the accused to his home address and parked outside his flat where he continued to shout and swear.

“He told her he was willing to stay in the car all day. She called his father to attend and assist. He arrived and told the accused to get out and behave himself, but the accused continued to shout and swear.”

Police were called and arrived at 1.15pm and saw the accused – who had left the car by that point – peering out the curtains of his flat, refusing to answer the door.

On another occasion he tried to force his way into his mother’s house, shouting and swearing and calling her an “ugly cow”.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He is genuinely appalled by the way he treated his mother on these occasions.”

The incident at Link Housing happened just before 4pm.

“Witnesses saw the accused slam the interview room door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It caused damaged to the door – the lock housing on the door detached and the wood split on the door panel.”

The reckless act caused over £1000 of damage.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You did a fair amount of damage in the process.”

He made a compensation order for Gallagher to pay £500 to Link Housing at a rate of £10 per week.