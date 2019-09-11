Leg tag for Banknock lag who failed to do any unpaid work

Struggling with police officers, drink driving and then not doing unpaid work hours added up to an ankle tag for a Banknock offender.

Stuart Byers (37) struggled with police officers at his 42 Viewfield Road, Banknock home on October 14 last year. He also admitted drink driving on Kilsyth Road, Banknock, on the same day – giving a reading of 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Byers was placed on a fresh supervised community payback order for two years and a restriction of liberty order to stay at his home from 7pm to 7am for the next six months.