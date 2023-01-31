Left in the lurch Falkirk offender reacts badly to ex's Magaluf hook up

Ryan Gallacher, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 32 Wallace Street, Falkirk home on September 11 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for two years, but the complainer had terminated the relationship. They were both out at the same bar separately with friends and the complainer asked the accused if she could stay at his home because she had no way of getting to her address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a tense atmosphere as they discussed their relationship break up. The complainer went into the bathroom and the accused then began shouting and kicking at the door.

Gallacher appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He was shouting at her, calling her a ‘slag’ and the complainer felt quite panicky at that time so she went to collect her belongings to leave. The accused stood in front of the door to prevent her from leaving, saying he wanted to talk.

"He then began screaming, which was heard by a neighbour who resides within the block of flats. He took the complainer into his own property and contacted the police. Officers attended and the accused told them he was upset about the break up.

"He said she had left him to go to Magaluf with her friends.”

The court heard it was Gallacher’s first “long term intimate relationship” and, after his former partner returned from Magaluf, she told him she had met someone else.

It was stated she then texted him and found out he was out – she recognised the location he was in after he sent her a photo and she then went out to the same premises.

The court heard “emotions were running very high for both of them” at the time and it was stated there is no prospect of the relationship being resumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Gallacher had a previous conviction for threatening and abusive behaviour, but not with a domestic element.