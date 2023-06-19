Lawyer said his Camelon client's community order review reads more like a police report
Jeannie Miller, 57, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – her former partner – by seizing him by the arm and pulling and threatening behaviour at her 8 Wilson Gardens, Camelon home on March 29, 201.
Defence solicitor Michael Lowrie said: “The community payback order report is not in any way positive – it is, in fact, a police report.”
He went on, saying Miller had not attended her supervision appointments or engaging with the Community Alcohol and Drugs Service.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I’m going to treat this as a breach of the community payback order.”
Miller admitted the breach and Sheriff Michie deferred sentence on her until July 13 and called for a criminal justice social work report and for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.