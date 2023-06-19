News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

Lawyer said his Camelon client's community order review reads more like a police report

An offender who attacked her former partner was found to have failed to accept the community-based help and supervision offered to her.
By Court Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:39 BST
Miller appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Miller appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Miller appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Jeannie Miller, 57, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – her former partner – by seizing him by the arm and pulling and threatening behaviour at her 8 Wilson Gardens, Camelon home on March 29, 201.

Defence solicitor Michael Lowrie said: “The community payback order report is not in any way positive – it is, in fact, a police report.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He went on, saying Miller had not attended her supervision appointments or engaging with the Community Alcohol and Drugs Service.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I’m going to treat this as a breach of the community payback order.”

Most Popular

Miller admitted the breach and Sheriff Michie deferred sentence on her until July 13 and called for a criminal justice social work report and for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.