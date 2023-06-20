Lawyer not surprised headlock house call offender failed to attend Falkirk court

He also admitted assaulting a man – seizing him and placing him in a headlock before pulling him to the ground and injuring him – at an address in Woodburn Road, Falkirk, on August 5, 2021.

At an earlier appearance last December, the court heard about the terrifying assault.

At the time procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “It was 10.30pm and the witness was in his home address with his parents. There was a knock at the door so he

Baxter appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

went to see who it was and saw it was the accused and another male standing there.

"The witness told the accused he had the wrong address – the accused appeared drunk. The accused grabbed him and put him in a headlock, which caused them both to fall to the floor. The witness managed to get up and push the accused out of the door and then phoned the police.

"The accused told officers ‘I was really drunk and I can’t remember any of the incident – I’m sorry about that’.”

At the time Sheriff Alison Michie placed Baxter, 18 Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he

complete 110 hours unpaid work within that period.

Addressing Sheriff Michie last Thursday, defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said it was “no surprise” Baxter Stenhousemuir, had failed to show.