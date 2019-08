A thief forced open a vehicle in order to steal a radio and a toolbox.

Sarah Gallagher (21), 5 Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston, appeared in court last week having pled guilty to the offence, which she committed on February 17 at R and S Sneddon in Bankside Industrial Estate while on bail.

She was placed under a five-month, 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order.